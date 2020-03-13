Savannah Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This year’s Savannah Music Festival (SMF), which was set to start on March 26, has been canceled.

Organizers say the decision was made at the request of Mayor Van Johnson, with support from public health officials.

“The Savannah Music Festival draws crowds from around the world and here at home, including many older individuals who may be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19. City leaders have the full support of the Coastal Health District in the decision to cancel,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District.

The cancellation applies to all concerts, donor events and festival education events Swing Central Jazz and Acoustic Music Seminar.

Over the next week, SMF will attempt to reschedule performances but in the event that cannot occur, ticket purchases will be notified immediately.

“We deeply regret that we are unable to share this season with our patrons in 2020, but recognize that an aggressive course of action is justified to protect public and community health,” SMF stated.

At this time, all other SMF performances and programs outside of the festival dates, including Lake Street Dive on April 28 and local education programs Musical Explorers and SMF Jazz Academy, will proceed until further notice.

Ticketing questions to Savannah Music Festival should be directed to tickets@savannahmusicfestival.org.