SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Music Festival, a nonprofit performing arts organization, is gearing up for its 2024 festival in the Hostess City.

Organizers unveiled the festival lineup on Thursday, featuring artists like GRAMMY Award-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming and eminent classical pianist Emanuel Ax.

Enjoy the song stylings of bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Southern rockers North Mississippi Allstars with blues icon Bobby Rush, bluegrass supergroup Might Poplar and others.

The 17-day festival will run from March 28 through April 13, though tickets go on sale to the public in two weeks on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $32 and are available for purchase online, by phone at 912-525-5050 and in person at the SCAD Box Office (216 E Broughton St.).

Full schedule:

Saturday, January 20, 2024

North Mississippi Allstars

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Samara Joy

Thursday, March 28, 2024

Noon30: Lena Jonsson Trio

Oumou Sangaré

Lena Jonsson Trio/ Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert

David Finckel, Cello & Wu Han, Piano

Friday, March 29, 2024

Noon30: Marta Pereira da Costa ft. Duarte

Germán López: ALMA / Marta Pereira da Costa feat. Duarte

Bayou Boogie! A Tribute to Clifton Chenier “The King of Zydeco” Feat. C.J. Chenier, Marcia Ball & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

Futurebirds / T. Hardy Morris

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Noon30: Gérman López: ALMA

The Art of the Kora: Derek Gripper & Ballake Sissoko

Dervish

Joseph Conyers’ Dubhe Ensemble

Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet

Sunday, March 31, 2024

Renée Fleming

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Sebastian Knauer Celebrates Gershwin

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tisra: Zakir Hussain Trio with Debopriya Chatterjee and Sabir Khan

Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Warren Wolf & Wolfpack: History of the Vibes / Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Noon30: Isaiah J. Thompson Duo

Stephane Wrembel Quartet / Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band

Philip Dukes & Friends I

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Friday, April 5, 2024

Noon30: Stephane Wrembel

Dumpstaphunk / Cha Wa

Escher String Quartet

Doc and Earl: Doc at 100 / Tony Trischka’s EarlJam

Crescent City Funk: Dumpstaphunk / Cha Wa

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Noon30: Tony Trischka

Cajun Dance Party: The Savoy Family Cajun Band

Philip Dukes & Friends II

Latin Dance Party: Orquesta Akokán

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Michael Collins & Friends

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys / AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Kaia Kater / Viv & Riley

Philip Dukes & Friends III

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Brandee Younger Trio / Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

Muddy and Wolf Revisited: A Tribute to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf feat. Bobby Rush with North Mississippi Allstars

Thursday, April 11, 2024

Noon30: Brandee Younger Trio

Philip Dukes & Friends IV

Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina

Friday, April 12, 2024

Emanuel Ax

Matthew Whitaker

Mighty Poplar

Saturday, April 13, 2024