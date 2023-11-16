SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Music Festival, a nonprofit performing arts organization, is gearing up for its 2024 festival in the Hostess City.
Organizers unveiled the festival lineup on Thursday, featuring artists like GRAMMY Award-winning jazz vocalist Samara Joy, world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming and eminent classical pianist Emanuel Ax.
Enjoy the song stylings of bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Southern rockers North Mississippi Allstars with blues icon Bobby Rush, bluegrass supergroup Might Poplar and others.
The 17-day festival will run from March 28 through April 13, though tickets go on sale to the public in two weeks on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m.
Tickets start at $32 and are available for purchase online, by phone at 912-525-5050 and in person at the SCAD Box Office (216 E Broughton St.).
Full schedule:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
- North Mississippi Allstars
Saturday, March 23, 2024
- Samara Joy
Thursday, March 28, 2024
- Noon30: Lena Jonsson Trio
- Oumou Sangaré
- Lena Jonsson Trio/ Kieran Kane & Rayna Gellert
- David Finckel, Cello & Wu Han, Piano
Friday, March 29, 2024
- Noon30: Marta Pereira da Costa ft. Duarte
- Germán López: ALMA / Marta Pereira da Costa feat. Duarte
- Bayou Boogie! A Tribute to Clifton Chenier “The King of Zydeco” Feat. C.J. Chenier, Marcia Ball & The Red Hot Louisiana Band
- Futurebirds / T. Hardy Morris
Saturday, March 30, 2024
- Noon30: Gérman López: ALMA
- The Art of the Kora: Derek Gripper & Ballake Sissoko
- Dervish
- Joseph Conyers’ Dubhe Ensemble
- Chucho Valdés Royal Quartet
Sunday, March 31, 2024
- Renée Fleming
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Sebastian Knauer Celebrates Gershwin
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Tisra: Zakir Hussain Trio with Debopriya Chatterjee and Sabir Khan
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Warren Wolf & Wolfpack: History of the Vibes / Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet
Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Noon30: Isaiah J. Thompson Duo
- Stephane Wrembel Quartet / Tatiana Eva-Marie & Avalon Jazz Band
- Philip Dukes & Friends I
- Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Friday, April 5, 2024
- Noon30: Stephane Wrembel
- Dumpstaphunk / Cha Wa
- Escher String Quartet
- Doc and Earl: Doc at 100 / Tony Trischka’s EarlJam
- Crescent City Funk: Dumpstaphunk / Cha Wa
Saturday, April 6, 2024
- Noon30: Tony Trischka
- Cajun Dance Party: The Savoy Family Cajun Band
- Philip Dukes & Friends II
- Latin Dance Party: Orquesta Akokán
Sunday, April 7, 2024
- Michael Collins & Friends
- The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys / AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Kaia Kater / Viv & Riley
- Philip Dukes & Friends III
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Brandee Younger Trio / Immanuel Wilkins Quartet
- Muddy and Wolf Revisited: A Tribute to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf feat. Bobby Rush with North Mississippi Allstars
Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Noon30: Brandee Younger Trio
- Philip Dukes & Friends IV
Madison Cunningham & Juana Molina
Friday, April 12, 2024
- Emanuel Ax
- Matthew Whitaker
- Mighty Poplar
Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Island Prayers: Turtle Island Quartet
- Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca: Searching for Goya