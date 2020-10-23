Savannah Music Festival announces 2021 dates, safety plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) -The Savannah Music Festival (SMF) announced the official dates for the 2021 festival on Friday.

SMF will take place on May 18-30, 2021 and will feature live outdoor performances, socially distanced seating, live-stream options, contact-free entry and extra safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was originally set for March/April and was pushed back. SMF organizers say the decision to move the festival back was based on the following considerations:

To minimize the chances of cancelations and potential rescheduling

To address the concerns of many artists about the possibility of travel restrictions

To allow for patrons to plan attendance with more information about the safety of large-scale gatherings, giving them time to learn about SMF’s safety protocols

Performances will be outside on a main stage at Trustees’ Garden. Chamber performances with socially distanced, limited-capacity seating will be held at the Kehoe Iron Works building at Trustees Garden (660 E. Broughton Street).

SMF organizers say they are also exploring more festival and off-season concerts to take place at outdoor venues, such as the North Garden Assembly Room at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum.

“We look forward to showcasing renowned artists in outdoor and socially distanced settings and to a return to the site of our 2018 festival finale at Trustees’ Garden,” said Savannah Music Festival Artistic Director Ryan McMaken. “Throughout the year, we will also be offering custom digital content in an effort to amplify and elevate the work of artists from across the U.S. and abroad.”

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, David Finckel & Wu Han and many other artists will be announced for the 2021 season. The complete line-up of 2021 Savannah Music Festival artists, dates and times – including a number of rescheduled performances from the 2020 festival, which was canceled due to the pandemic – will be announced on January 11.

“We can’t wait to announce our full 2021 Savannah Music Festival schedule, which will include world-class artists in a range of genres, from jazz and blues to classical and American roots music,” McMaken added. “We plan to offer a variety of live music experiences for Savannah-area residents and visitors in safe open-air environments.”

Tickets to the 2021 Savannah Music Festival will be available online at savannahmusicfestival.org, by phone at 912-525-5050 and in person at the Savannah Box Office, located at 216 E. Broughton Street, beginning with a donor pre-sale on January 12. Ticket sales will open to the public on January 19.

For more information, please visit savannahmusicfestival.org.