SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Heritage Society is increasing access to the six museums it operates in Savannah.

It’s an initiative called “CHS All In,” and it’s underway now.

CHS operates the Savannah History Museum, the Savannah Children’s Museum, the Georgia State Railroad Museum, Old Fort Jackson, the Harper Fowlkes House and the Pin Point Heritage Museum.

“We participate in a national program called, ‘Museums for All,’ that’s part of the ‘CHS All In’ initiative, where anyone with SNAP, EBT or WIC benefits are able to show their card and come into our museums at no charge,” said Nora Fleming Lee, CEO of the Coastal Heritage Society. “We just want to make sure that families, when they have their kids at home, that they have something that they can come and do as a family together and enjoy educational opportunities with us.”

The Coastal Heritage Society also provides free field trips to the Savannah Children’s Museum for every first-grade student in Savannah’s Title One schools. That effort is funded by Gulfstream, and CHS is looking for more corporate partners to expand the program, Lee said.

To donate to the effort, click or tap here.