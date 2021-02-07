Savannah museum awarded $15,000 grant for folk art exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Savannah museum has been awarded a $15,000 grant for an exhibit of works by an African-American folk artist.

The National Endowment for the Arts will help the Telfair Museums fund an exhibit of maritime drawings by William O. Golding.

The artist was kidnapped by mariners in 1882 as an 8-year-old boy on the city’s riverfront and spent nearly five decades working on ships at sea.

After returning to Savannah in the 1930s, Golding produced a series of pencil and crayon drawings inspired by ports he had visited during his years at sea.

The museum has acquired 21 of Golding’s drawings and plans an exhibit in 2022.