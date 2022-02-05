Savannah mourns passing of former first district alderman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The community is mourning the passing of former First District Alderman David Jones who was known as a distinguished police officer in Savannah.

“Alderman Jones was a fierce advocate for Savannah’s west-side neighborhoods and families and he cared that things were done right,” Mayor Van Johnson wrote in a Facebook post. “Most importantly, he was God- fearing man, a loving husband, father and grandfather. The City of Savannah is grateful for his life, legacy and service. May his memory be a blessing.”

Jones passed away on Thursday, funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories