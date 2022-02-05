Savannah mourns passing of former first district alderman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The community is mourning the passing of former First District Alderman David Jones who was known as a distinguished police officer in Savannah.

Related Content New diversion policy addressing young adult firearms possession charges

“Alderman Jones was a fierce advocate for Savannah’s west-side neighborhoods and families and he cared that things were done right,” Mayor Van Johnson wrote in a Facebook post. “Most importantly, he was God- fearing man, a loving husband, father and grandfather. The City of Savannah is grateful for his life, legacy and service. May his memory be a blessing.”

Jones passed away on Thursday, funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.