Local News

Savannah mother, daughter win 'Today Show' trip to London

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2018 10:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2018 10:48 PM EDT

SAVANNAH (WSAV) - The London premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is Monday and a Savannah woman and her daughter have tickets courtesy of the Today Show. 

Ali Van Eck submitted a video to NBC that illustrated the reasons why she and her mother, Terri Fruit, should win the trip and they found out this week that their submission was the winner. 

They will travel to London Friday and return home Monday.

Here’s the entire video they submitted: 

