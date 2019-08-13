Savannah mother, children displaced in house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A house fire in Midtown Savannah has displaced a mother and her three young sons, fire officials say.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, Savannah Fire Rescue was called to a fire at 2020 Star Ave. in Tremont Park. The department says firefighters were able to contain the blaze, which appears to have originated in a back room of the single-story home.

No one was injured in the fire, but the family of four will not be able to stay there. Savannah Fire says the home sustained water and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.