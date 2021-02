SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded Friday just before 6:00 a.m. to a fire in the 200 Block of West Henry Street.

According to SFD, the fire was electrical.

Officials say the fire appeared to have started in an outlet in the home’s living room where a television was plugged in.

SFD says the entire house sustained heavy smoke damage.

No one was injured, but four people were displaced.