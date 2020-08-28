Savannah minority-owned businesses upset with how CARES Act funding was distributed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is growing frustration from small business owners in Savannah over the CARES Act funding. Many say most of the grant money the city received went to downtown Savannah businesses and only two minority-owned businesses. Concerned citizens held a protest Thursday outside of city hall.



Thursday night’s city council meeting was filled with heated discussion. Mayor Van Johnson said the city had an overwhelming demand for funding and was only able to help 42 businesses with grants up to $50,000.

“There was not an issue with the number of people who got the CARES Act money but now that you look at the numbers there was a really big issue with that because it looks like one or two black businesses got some money,” Concerned citizen, Charles Shaw said.

According to Mayor Johnson, out of the 42 businesses the money went to 14 women-owned, 11 minority-owned, and six veteran-owned businesses in the city of Savannah. Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely said only two minority-owned businesses received money, not 11.

“It is a travesty that in this city 55.3 percent of the population is African American and through the SBAC only two individuals that look like me got that $50,000,” Miller Blakely said.

“I will tell you that no member of this council was satisfied with what went down,” Johnson said.

Phyllis Russell is a business owner on the southside of Savannah and said she didn’t receive close to the $50,000 that other businesses around the downtown area received.

“I work hard and I just want to be treated the same way as the other people are treated downtown,” Russell said.

Mayor Johnson told News 3 the Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) issued the grants based on “first in-first out.” Most of the grant money was distributed for loan forgiveness and the rest went to helping other businesses that weren’t able to secure a loan.

The second round of funding is anticipated to help 80 more Savannah businesses with up to $20,000 grants. The city is expecting to receive another $8.5 million. That portion will be dedicated to helping small businesses and would add another $1.6 million that would become available. For these demonstrators, they want to see minority-owned businesses get the same amount of help during these unprecedented times.

“Don’t just fake us out, be honest about it. If it wasn’t all minority or half and half just be fair,” Shaw said.

The city council is expected to talk about the disbursement of the CARES Act funds through the SBAC at their next meeting. The portal to apply for small business grant money will be open for new applications on September 1.

The council also voted to approve extending the deadline for the United Way to distribute CARES Act funding. The funding was supposed to be fully distributed by September 1, but the city was able to extend the deadline to December 30.

Mayor Van Johnson says the United Way has received more than 1,000 requests for help. Savannah residents will have to prove loss of income due to the pandemic.