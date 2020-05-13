Savannah mayor’s words about pandemic inspire local art piece and fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you haven’t heard the words “keep the faith and follow the science” from Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, you may not have been listening for the past two months.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the mayor has been adamant that first, people should stay and home and second — that while he worries about the local economy — Georgia may be reopening too soon.

Now, the mayor is being recognized by local artist Panhandle Slim (Scott Stanton) who is known for not only his artwork, often seen sitting on a fence or the side of a local building, but also the social commentary the art can represent.

If you become the topic of one of Stanton’s art pieces, it’s fair to say you have arrived.

These days, you can see a painting around town that draws attention to the mayor’s words about faith as well as the value of science in handling and managing the pandemic.

Molly Lieberman, who runs the popular nonprofit Loop it Up, is a friend of Stanton’s and says they talked about how to give Johnson a little love.

“And we just thought it would be great if we could do something to recognize what an amazing job the mayor’s been doing through all of this and what an inspired and strong job he’s done through all of this,” said Lieberman. “We also hope to draw people together and give people something to rally around.”

Lieberman is spearheading a fundraiser to sell t-shirts and bumper stickers featuring a picture of Johnson and the quote. She says proceeds will benefit a number of local nonprofits that are struggling to provide food and services to families and children.

She says the suggested donation for a t-shirt is $25. She says to contact her through Facebook if you want a shirt or a bumper sticker.

“We really love this quote and I was just really proud when this quote started to sort of be something that represented us and our community including when Mayor Johnson appeared on the national news,” says Lieberman.

Lieberman believes for many in Savannah, Johnson’s decisions are resonating.

“And Mayor Johnson is like the face and voice of reason that citizens of Savannah can depend on right now,” she told News 3.

She says they have printed about 200 shirts but can always make more if there is the demand. She would like to think that one day soon she would see dozens and dozens of people wearing the shirts all over the Hostess City.

“It’s important at a time like this to keep the faith and know that we’re going to pull through this together,” she said. “We really know how we are going to pull through this but we know that we will.”