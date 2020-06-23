Savannah mayor proposes mandatory masks as COVID-19 cases spike

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Mayor Van Johnson called a special meeting with city council to discuss an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the county.

Coastal Health Director Dr. Lawton Davis was a special guest in the meeting. He explained that COVID-19 testing is in such high demand that the district could run out of test collections samples by the end of the week.

“There’s no question that we’ve definitely seen an uptick in cases,” said Dr. Davis, “and there is no question that we are seeing a definite relaxation in the social standards that people are exhibiting when they are out and about.”

This surge is exactly what Savannah mayor Van Johnson was trying to avoid.

Numbers show a lot of new cases are in young people and many have no symptoms.

Johnson says young people need to remember it’s not just about their health.

“You are not as immuned to this as you think you are,” said Johnson. “You can get sick and more importantly you can get someone else sick and so we want you to do the socially responsible thing.”

Since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an executive order limiting the power of local government, Mayor Johnson has been looking for alternate ways to keep the community safe.

He says with the help of the city attorney he will look into mandating face coverings in public spaces, something the attorney says does not go against the governor’s order.

“We know that we have to do something to decisively to be able to stop the spread,” said Johnson, “I mean the summer is here this thing could go on forever.”

Dr. Davis says self policing will help bring the pandemic to an end.

Over the weekend several restaurants and bars did just that after finding out some of their employees tested positive for the virus.

“Sort of being a good community partner and letting the public know and letting them know yea we had somebody, but we are doing everything we can to cover our basis and protect you, the patron,” said Davis.

Davis advised the mayor and council to serve as role models and continue to stress the importance of face coverings and social distancing.

Davis says those who think they may have been exposed to the virus, but aren’t showing symptoms should wait at least six days before getting tested. He said this is to avoid getting a false negative, which can happen in asymptomatic people.

