New task force to tackle LGBTQ+ inclusiveness in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson is making good on a promise to make the Savannah inclusive of all its residents.

Wednesday at Savannah City Hall, Johnson announced a new task force called PROUD Savannah, which stands for Principles, Resources, Outreach, Unity and Dedication.

The group’s mission is to create equity for members of Savannah’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, or LGBTQ+ community in areas like housing, employment, and health care.

Johnson says one of the task force’s first acts will be to propose an amendment to the City’s non-discrimination ordinance.

“This is accepting people’s right to be, to exist, and make sure they have not only civil rights, but the rights that they pay for as being members of this community,” said Johnson.

PROUD Savannah will present its proposed ordinance amendment at the next city council meeting.