Mayor rolls back Savannah mask mandate, says nearly 70% of employees vaccinated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced over Twitter on Tuesday night the city is being downgraded from a mask mandate to a mask advisory.

However, Johnson said Wednesday he’s not ruling out the possibility that a mandate may return pending the possibility of a holiday surge.

“We will continue to follow the science,” the mayor said. “So if we have to go there…if our numbers take us back over 100, then we might be back in masks again.”

Johnson said nearly 70% of city staffers — roughly 1,500 employees — are now fully vaccinated.

“I’m excited, I’m almost giddy,” he said of the announcement.

“I think it puts our workplace in a much stronger position,” Johnson added.

City employees were offered eight hours of vacation time and $500 to get vaccinated. That incentive program ended on Monday.

“As I said before…I think people have the right to choose whether to be vaccinated or not,” Johnson said. “I think we have a responsibility to make sure our health insurance plan remains solid. So stay tuned as we address that side of the puzzle.”