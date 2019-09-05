Savannah mayor surveys Dorian damage from sky

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s mayor joined Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield officials for an aerial assessment of damage from Hurricane Dorian on Thursday.

The Hostess City received rain and winds but was spared from the brunt of the storm.

“Our flight this afternoon only confirmed how blessed we really are to have come through this weather event unscathed,” Mayor Eddie DeLoach posted online. “I want to thank the citizens of the City of Savannah for working with us to exercise every caution and heed every warning.”

Lt. Col. Dave Escobar, Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, Congressman Buddy Carter and Mayor Eddie DeLoach (via mayor’s Facebook page)

Lt. Col. Dave Escobar, Hunter Army Airfield Commander, and Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, 3rd Infantry Division Commander, took the mayor along on the observation flight.

“Outside of some downed trees and power lines, our city was largely spared the worst of the storm,” DeLoach stated. “Please continue to bear with us as crews work over the next few days to clear debris out of roads and properties – and as Georgia’s linemen work to restore power across Chatham County.”