Savannah mayor says layoffs possible in 2021 without federal aid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s mayor says he’s disappointed that of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package Congress passed Monday night, local governments were not given a share.

Mayor Van Johnson said that while the city council passed the 2021 budget without layoffs or furloughs — it’s not out of the question.

“We might be put into a position where we might have to,” he said. “That all depends on COVID-19, that depends on the amount of support or lack thereof we receive from the federal government.”

Johnson said he and 11 other elected officials from Georgia sent a letter to GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler asking them for help in securing funds local governments are “in desperate need of.”

“We cannot do this on the backs of taxpayers that have already suffered too much. And we need and expect our senators to remember us and fight for us,” Johnson said.

The mayor said this was a challenging budget year, but he’s proud it passed without tax increases of layoffs — something other cities have not been able to do.

In 2021, the city plans to look at the budget monthly and make changes as needed.

WSAV NOW’s Ashley Williams will have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6 on News 3