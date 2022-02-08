Savannah mayor says hotel/motel tax increase is city’s priority

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With tourism continuing to soar in the Coastal Empire, Mayor Van Johnson wants to impose a higher tax on hotels and motels like other larger cities.

The City of Savannah’s hotel/motel tax currently sits at 6% and the mayor wants it to be increased to 8% to generate revenue for city improvements. For reference, Atlanta’s hotel/motel tax is 8%.

“We believe the guests should share in the costs to improve and maintain our city. Raising the hotel motel tax is an opportunity to generate revenue to improve Savannah without Savannahians spending a dime,” Johnson said during his weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

The additional revenue would go to the local tourism industry, financing several projects that promote bringing more visitors to the Hostess city.

Savannah City Council previously voted to increase the tax last year, but the plan stalled out due to the state of the city’s economy.