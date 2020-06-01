Savannah mayor says city is ‘blessed’ after peaceful protest Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson applauded police and community members for the peaceful demonstration that prompted hundreds to show up downtown on Sunday.

Despite a large crowd, there were no major problems and no property damage. The mayor said everyone was “speaking in one voice and the language of the day was love.”

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in Johnson Square to mark the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died from asphyxiation while being restrained by police during an arrest.

But they also held signs to mark the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, an African American who was shot and killed in February.

“Sunday was a time when many in Savannah came together to say that we will protest as a community, we will be mad as a community but under no circumstances will we allow anyone to destroy our community,” said Johnson.

The mayor credited police and other law enforcement agencies for providing a presence which he said ensured that protest was possible but property damage was not. He also said he had instituted a curfew Sunday evening because of concerns that people, including many from out of the city, might cause problems.

Johnson said 16 people had been arrested Sunday evening, many for violating the curfew which was lifted Monday afternoon.

  • Crowd gathers at Savannah City Hall to hear from local leaders. The crowd extended to Johnson Square and onto the steps of the United States Custom House. (WSAV’s Kelly Antonacci)
  • Prior to Sunday’s protest, artwork by Panhandle Slim is displayed in downtown Savannah (WSAV’s Alex Bozarjain)
  • “The Georgia Guard 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment based in Savannah stands ready to support local law enforcement in Savannah and Chatham County.” – Gov. Brian Kemp
  • A bird’s-eye view of the crowd gathered at city hall (Nick Zoller, City of Savannah Director of Communications)
  • Protesters chant, hold up signs in front of city hall (WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian)
  • Protesters gather in Ellis Square (WSAV’s Kelly Antonacci)
  • Protesters gather in Ellis Square (WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian)
  • Protesters gather in Ellis Square (WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian)
  • Protesters gather outside Savannah City Hall (@XoXo_Callie on Twitter)
  • Protesters gather outside Savannah City Hall (@XoXo_Callie on Twitter)
  • Protesters gather outside Savannah City Hall (@XoXo_Callie on Twitter)
  • Hundreds gather in downtown Savannah to protest (Michael Justiz)
  • Younger protesters in the crowd (Michael Justiz)
  • Crowd holds up signs, fists at Savannah protest (Michael Justiz)
  • “Say their names!” (Martha Lynn Manterfield)
  • Perhaps one of the youngest protesters in downtown Savannah (Martha Lynn Manterfield)
  • Martha Lynn Manterfield said members of the National Guard in Savannah were “very friendly.”
  • Another view of protesters gathering in front of city hall (Martha Lynn Manterfield)

