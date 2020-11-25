Savannah mayor says 2021 likely to be one of the most challenging budget years in city history

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Mayor Van Johnson says 2021 will likely be the most challenging budget year the city has ever faced citing major revenue losses during the pandemic.

“Each month we will literally have to make some kinds of adjustments,” said Johnson.

Savannah’s city manager anticipates ending the current fiscal year at approximately $404 million dollars, which is nearly 5% below the city’s original budget.

“City staff and the city council have worked diligently to maintain current service levels,” said Johnson, “to me, the priority is to play a prevent defense to maintain that with which we have.”

Officials say they plan to balance the budget through a little belt tightening coupled with use of city’s rainy day fund or reserve.

They also plan to draw more than 10.5 million dollars from a capital fund holding account.

They say fee increases to residents will be minimal, recognizing many are also experiencing financial difficulties.

“We recognize that our budget, although we are approving it for the entire year of 2021,” said Johnson, “in reality we will probably have almost 12 separate budgets.”

As it stands now the budget proposes a millage rate of 12.739 mills, which is unchanged from 2020.

In 2021 a typical Savannah family can expect a combined tax and utility fee bill increase of $0.95 per month.

The budget also proposes a slight bump in residential rates for sanitation services. It is expected to go up from $35.88 to $36.43.

Council members say any increase will impact the tens of thousands of Savannahians living in poverty.

“One thing that really helps people out is having flexible bill terms to even those payments out,” said District 4 Alderman, Nick Palumbo, “and average them for the year If that’s possible and I think we can make huge headway with a better online billing system.”

City Manager Michael Brown writes the following: “COVID’s impacts have created historic levels of volatility in the economy and City revenue sources that are likely to persist for some time. This Budget includes measures to improve the City’s long-term resiliency to these conditions and to crises in the future. Notably, this Budget adds to our Environmental Services and Sustainability division by creating a new Energy Analyst position to facilitate a collaborative approach to building community resilience.”

Council members are still discussing the proposed budget including ways to help people with late payment fees.

To review the full proposed budget click here.