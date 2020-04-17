Savannah mayor reacts to plan to reopen America, cites concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As cases of coronavirus continue to rise nationally and locally, many are talking about President Donald Trump’s plan, released Thursday, regarding how to reopen the country.

“My reaction is that the president of the United States really has no clue about what’s happening in Savannah,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “Ultimately, we’re charged with what’s happening here in Savannah, Georgia.

“I think each city is different, I think a one size fits all approach is not good for the nation or the cities that comprise it.”

The president’s plan offered guidance for governors on reopening the country using a three-phase approach.

In Phase 1, it indicates that large venues, like sit-down dining, movie theaters, sporting venues and places of worship can operate under strict physical distancing protocols. Phase 1 also includes the resumption of elective surgeries.

It says gyms can reopen if they adhere to strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols. Phase 1 also says schools will remain closed and it says that visits to senior living facilities and hospitals should be prohibited.

Johnson worries that progress made locally might be negated if there is some blanket approach.

“The sad part, the unfortunate part about opening too soon is that we could have a major outbreak that overwhelms our health system and puts them in a position that it’s even more difficult to recover from,” he said.

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted Thursday that he will “utilize the administration’s guidelines and collaborate with health and emergency management officials to develop a plan for safely returning to more routine operations.”

Johnson once again indicated disappointment that this may be a state “only” decision, pointing out that the governor had issued an order awhile back that overruled some of his local orders on sheltering in place along with opening up beaches on Tybee Island against the wishes of leaders there.

“I would just prefer that the governor ask some of us local folks about what works best in our communities,” said Johnson. “I think each city and each region has to have an approach that’s based on the exposure rates, the recovery rates and the science in that area.”

The mayor indicated that Savannah is a community dependent upon tourism and many of those jobs require people to work in close distances.

In terms of reopening restaurants even with social distancing, Johnson said: “We had restaurants open with social distancing before and as far as now it doesn’t make restaurants any more successful to be open if people don’t have the confidence to go out and go to the restaurants. If people still don’t have a reasonable expectation that they’re going to be safe then they are not going anywhere which is why again testing is so important.”

While the president’s plan offers states some guidance it did not include any new plan to ramp up testing. That’s why Johnson remains skeptical and concern even about the so-called partial openings of some businesses.

“I know people are confused and upset,” said Johnson. “But the reality is if we get out of this thing too fast it could be disastrous for this community and for our nation for years to come.”