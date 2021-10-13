Savannah mayor OKs Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, large outdoor events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson has given the green light to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and other large-scale outdoor events in November.

“After some lengthy and discussion and based on the data… I’m deciding to allow large, outdoor events,” Johnson announced in a virtual press conference Wednesday.

There will be some conditions for runners, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours. Masks must also be worn in indoor venues surrounding the race, the mayor added.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is scheduled to take place on Nov. 6 and 7.

Johnson has hesitated to make a final decision until now, citing the risk of COVID-19 spread in the community.

He said he consulted with local health officials before making the decision.

After a decline in cases throughout September, COVID statistics seem to be plateauing in Chatham County.

