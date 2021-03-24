Savannah mayor delivers meals to seniors in honor of ‘March for Meals’ campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some of Savannah’s seniors got a surprise visit from Mayor Van Johnson Wednesday as he delivered meals in partnership with Senior Citizens Inc.

The nonprofit is taking part in “March for Meals,” a campaign dedicated to fighting hunger among older adults. March 27 will mark the 56th anniversary of the Older Americans Act. It is a federal law that promotes the well-being of adults ages 60 and older.

Thanks to the mayor’s participation, Senior Citizens Inc. will be awarded a grant from Meals on Wheels America.

President Patti Lyons says the extra money means they can take someone off the waiting list and feed them for a whole year.

“Georgia is the eighth-worst state in the country for senior hunger, and that’s why our meals on wheels program is so important,” said Lyons, “and that’s why the support of the city and many other funders is so critical.”

The Meals on Wheels service isn’t just about feeding seniors, it also gives volunteers an opportunity to check on them.

“The fact of the matter is that we stand on their shoulders, and so as a community, we cannot forget about them,” said Johnson.

On an average day, Senior Citizens Inc. delivers 1,800 meals across a four-county area. Some of those older adults are vaccinated and happy for some face-to-face contact.

Savannah-based Senior Citizens Inc. has been serving the community’s senior population for over 60 years.

The organization is always in need of donations and more helping hands. If you’d like to contribute or volunteer, visit here.