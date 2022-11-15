SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After years of construction, the Broughton Street saga could be coming to an end very soon.

Mayor Van Johnson addressed the ongoing Broughton Streetscapes Project at his weekly press conference Tuesday morning, saying the roadway could be open as soon as this weekend.

“We expect the work to be substantially completed and the streets to be open to the public this weekend,” he announced.

While the roads will be clear this weekend, other projects will still remain under construction on Broughton including beautification, landscaping, and sidewalk construction. However, Johnson says the entire project is slated to be fully completed by Thanksgiving.

Mayor Johnson acknowledged how hard the project has been on local business owners in the area, but maintains that the project will be a great boost to the area in the future.

“They will have a much better product than they had. They will have much better infrastructure than they have ever had, and they will have a beautiful streetscape that they will enjoy for years and years to come,” Johnson said.

The mayor also provided an update on parking at the Enmarket Arena. In addition to the existing 1000-spot parking lot that is in use, work is beginning on another lot with the same capacity.

Johnson says the remediation of soil has commenced, but the project will be a slow and tedious process due to environmental issues that are being addressed in the area.

View the full press conference below.