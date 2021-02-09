Savannah mayor addresses ‘new milestone,’ over 300 COVID-19 deaths for Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday morning, Savannah mayor, Van Johnson spoke during the city’s weekly COVID-19 public briefing at City Hall.

Johnson said this past week Chatham County passed “a new milestone” with over 300 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The mayor asked the public to continue to wear masks, follow social distancing measures, wash hands and to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson reminded the public that the Coastal Health District last week reopened scheduling appointments for the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Individuals can schedule an appointment online at gachd.org/vaccine or by phone at 912-230-5506.

The Coastal Health District remains in phase 1A+ in the vaccination process. That means shots are limited to healthcare workers, emergency first responders, individuals 65 or older and caregivers of people 65 or older.

Johnson said the Georgia Department of Health continues to look for volunteers to help with the vaccine rollout.

To register to become a volunteer, visit dph.georgia.gov/georgia-responds.

Watch the mayor’s entire press briefing in the video above.