Savannah mayor addresses Broughton Streetscapes communication issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A few days ago, WSAV reported on the challenges facing local businesses as the City of Savannah completes its $18.8 million overhaul of Broughton Street. Dubbed Broughton Streetscapes, the project’s goal is to unify the look of the street, while also making it more accessible to pedestrians and people with different abilities.

The project, though, is eight months behind schedule because the scope of the project has increased.

“An eight-month delay to a small business is absolutely determinantal,” said Jackie Schott, the executive director of the Savannah Downtown Business Association, who has been communicating with local owners since April, the month when construction first started.

Construction on that portion of the project — between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Jefferson Street — should have been completed in June.

“We found that the waterline on MLK was 8 feet away and much shallower than expected. So the water line has to be relocated,” and, ultimately, replaced, said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

In addition, the mayor says contractors lacked accurate records of underground utilities and stormwater pipes, which also caused challenges and redesigns.

Each problem, the mayor says, are cause for delay, but not for a lack of communication.

“Admittedly and transparently, we did not communicate as well as we could have,” he said at his weekly press conference. “The fact of the matter was that these businesses are also our partners. This information was readily available, and we should have done a much better job in communicating as we found delays.”

Schott says the city hosts bi-weekly calls with business owners in the area but hopes that statement from the mayor means the city will speak up when last-minute construction and changes affect business.

“If you find out something one afternoon and you know that new construction is starting the next morning, send an email,” she said. “We need these businesses to stay open and stay successful if we want to have Broughton Street continue to be the great street and destination that it is.”

The mayor says he has visited the site multiple times to ensure construction is going as planned. He plans to be there when construction on the first portion of Broughton Streetscapes is expected to be completed on Feb. 18.

Schott says she will be there, too.

The mayor says the second construction zone — between Jefferson and Barnard streets — will close for construction on Wednesday of this week. The tentative completion date for that portion is April 16.