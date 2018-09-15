SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Anthony Williams has lived in Savannah since third grade, so he knows the area well.

But if you ask him about his hometown he may be a bit torn. "I am a New Bernian as well as a Savannahian," he tells News 3.

That's New Bern, North Carolina where he says he has "more relatives than he could count."

Williams has aunts, uncles and dozens and dozens of cousins there.

In the past 24 hours, he's been glued to television coverage of Hurricane Florence, including what appears to be serious flooding in New Bern.

"There's been a lot of praying and hoping that everybody is going to be fine and that we can contact all of them," he said.

"New Bern's a hearty town, they love hard," said Williams. "It's a small town with big values and just nice people."

Now he worries about the future of the town.

"They are taking it on the chin right now, they're going to need a lot of support," he said.

Williams told News 3 that many of his relatives did evacuate but some did not.

He also says he and his parents have been able to track down many New Bern relatives via phone and social media. But he says he has not heard about the status of everyone.

Williams said under different circumstances, it "could have been us here in Savannah."