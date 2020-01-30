Savannah man says he feels ‘wonderful’ on his 100th birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A lifelong resident of Chatham County reached his 100th birthday on Thursday.

Wearing a gold crown on his head, Johnny Hunt celebrated the amazing milestone on Jan. 30 at the Palmetto Inn assisted living facility with friends and loved ones.

There were a lot of hugs and laughs as they all gathered in the lobby with cake, food and huge gold balloons shaped like the number 100 in honor of Hunt’s special day.

Hunt, a Savannah native, says he feels “great” and “wonderful” to have reached a century of life.

A 1948 graduate of Savannah High School, Hunt was married to his late wife, Hilda, for 60 years, after marrying when he was 20 and she was 19.

The pair loved to travel and saw much of the United States together.

They had a daughter and a son as well as seven grandchildren.

The U.S. Army veteran worked 43 years with the Seaboard Railroad as an engineer and considers it one of his greatest accomplishments.

In addition to that, he spent 30 years volunteering at Candler Hospital.

Palmetto Inn employees say Hunt is still active; he exercises daily and enjoys dancing.

Hunt tells News 3, he’s made it this far with “determination.”

“It’s the biggest thing that you can have without the Lord,” said Hunt, who regularly attends Bible study every Tuesday at Palmetto Inn.

“The Lord comes first, I believe, and it is my pleasure to know that He believes in me,” he added.