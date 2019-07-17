Savannah man returns home after earning standing ovation for America’s Got Talent performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man took the national stage Tuesday night for the last time on America’s Got Talent.

Matthew Richardson, 34, wowed the judges with an acrobatic performance dedicated to his father, who died of pancreatic cancer. He performed to a recording of his father’s voice.

He told judges that his father was his biggest supporter, even when Richardson quit his job at 26 years old to study acrobatics.

Richardson received a standing ovation from the judges and audience last night, but the judges ultimately decided not to send him on to the next round.