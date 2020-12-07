Savannah man faces multiple federal felony charges linked to robbery spree

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, a Savannah man faces over 80 years in prison if convicted of a series of armed robberies of convenience stores. A co-defendant has already pleaded guilty for his involvement in the crimes.

A federal jury charged Garnell Dewitt Quarterman, 30, with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery; 12 counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery; 12 counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the indictment, Quarterman is charged with 12 armed robberies or attempted armed robberies in which a firearm was brandished.

The robberies occurred from November 2019 through January 2020.

Quarterman’s co-defendant, Malic Stephens, 26, of Savannah, pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery last month. Stephens awaits sentencing. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Savannah Police arrested Quarterman at a residence on Jan. 17; Stephens was arrested Jan. 23 at his residence. Both men remain in custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories