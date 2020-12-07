Savannah man faces multiple federal felony charges linked to robbery spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, a Savannah man faces over 80 years in prison if convicted of a series of armed robberies of convenience stores. A co-defendant has already pleaded guilty for his involvement in the crimes.

A federal jury charged Garnell Dewitt Quarterman, 30, with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery; 12 counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery; 12 counts of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the indictment, Quarterman is charged with 12 armed robberies or attempted armed robberies in which a firearm was brandished.

The robberies occurred from November 2019 through January 2020.

Quarterman’s co-defendant, Malic Stephens, 26, of Savannah, pled guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery last month. Stephens awaits sentencing. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Savannah Police arrested Quarterman at a residence on Jan. 17; Stephens was arrested Jan. 23 at his residence. Both men remain in custody.