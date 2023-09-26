SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Earlier this month, an influential member of Savannah’s underground music scene, Larry Sammons, passed away.

Friends say that at least five nights of the week, Sammons could be found on his electric scooter, whizzing from bar to bar in Downtown Savannah.

He was always in search of the best tunes in town until an accident took his life on September 10.

“He was the guy who brought so much positivity, help and encouragement, and now he’s gone. There’s nobody else you will see and go ‘Oh, that’s the next Larry Jack,'” said Reed.

Sammons was described as a local celebrity who dedicated his life to growing and promoting Savannah’s local music scene.

Sammons operated a popular blog called “Larry Jacks Magical Music Tour,” where he would put together a weekly schedule of all live music acts performing in Savannah.

He worked as a registered nurse at Georgia Regional Hospital for several decades, but at night, Sammons immersed himself in his true passion — music.

“If you’re at a show and you see Larry there, you’d know you chose wisely,” said Tom Cartmel, one of Sammons’ closest friends.

A celebration of life will be taking place on Oct. 1 at Starland Yard; friends say several of Sammons’ favorite bands will be performing.