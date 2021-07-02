Savannah leaders schedule community meetings to discuss future of fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders have scheduled two community meetings to discuss the future of the 67-acre former fairgrounds in Savannah.

Mayor Van Johnson and District 5 Alderwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz will host the open house-style meetings. Residents will have the chance to hear from three development teams about their proposals and ask questions or provide feedback.

The meetings will be held Tuesday, July 13, at the fairgrounds property (4701 Meding Street) and Wednesday, July 14, at the Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Avenue).

Earlier this year, it looked like plans may have gone back to square one. City officials were questioning the legality of the three proposals for the development of the property.

But proposals will be presented to council on Thursday, July 15, according to the city.