Savannah lawyer offering free living wills to teachers returning to the classroom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As teachers across the country continue to express concerns about returning to the classroom amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one Savannah attorney is offering help.

Rachel Wilson is preparing free living wills for teachers.

The Nest Estate Planning attorney has been able to help 25 Coastal Empire teachers so far.

Wilson is providing the legal document to any teachers in the area who feels they need a backup plan in place just in case they come in contact with COVID-19.

“It made my heart hurt that we hadn’t provided this for them already,” Wilson said.

Teachers across the Coastal Empire are preparing to return to the classroom with some uncertainty still lingering. Many teachers Wilson has spoken to say they are concerned — even going as far as reaching out to their doctors to see what this virus could do to them.

“There were lots of teachers calling me last week and they were saying that they were so nervous about going back to school and they didn’t know what to do,” Wilson told News 3.

She posted a picture on her Nest Estate Planning Facebook page offering her services free of charge to teachers.

“There must be so many more teachers who are fearful about going back and it’s not a political statement it’s I think that everyone should have access to the legal system and not everyone knows a lawyer they can just call up and ask about a living will,” Wilson said.

An Advance Directive for Health Care, better known as a living will, is a legal document that describes the type of medical care an individual does or does not want in the case they are unable to communicate their wishes. For instance, an individual would decide if they want to stay on life-support or not.

“I feel like this is so important,” Wilson said. “I ordered 500 of them because I think it’s so important. Everyone needs to have one I’ve been giving it out like candy.”

Teachers the attorney has spoken with say they’ve read on chat boards and teacher forums that this is something they need to look into.

“They put their heart and soul into everything that they do and the least that we can do is provide them with just basic legal documents,” Wilson said.

Here’s how you can get your free living will: email your name, school and mailing address to Paralegal@NestEstatePlanning.com. This process can be done from the comfort of your own home. The living will needs to be witnessed or if you live in South Carolina notarized.