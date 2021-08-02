Savannah launches aluminum to-go cup pilot program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah celebrated the launch of its new aluminum to-go cup program Monday.

The Hostess City is the first in the nation to try out the more environmentally-friendly option.

It comes after the city in July approved a proposal that would allow businesses to sell aluminum to-go cups along with paper and plastic ones.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo says he hopes more retailers will adopt the sustainable cup, helping to reduce the amount of waste.

“It will extend the life of our landfill,” Palumbo said. “It’s better for our recycling product, better for our environment and we hope that it’s really good for small businesses here, too.”

Fourteen local businesses are participating in the city’s pilot program, including:

Service Brewing Company B. Matthews Abe’s on Lincoln The Ordinary Pub The Broughton Common Fiddlers Crab House Spanky’s River Street Tubby’s River Street Dubs Pub Dockside Seafood Wright Square Cafe The Desoto Hotel Thompson Savannah Lizzy’s Bar and Grill

“This starts with 50,000 cups direct from the manufacturer that we were able to distribute out to these businesses,” Palumbo said. “We have got the branding for the city of Savannah, but it also includes a QR code on the back to collect the data from users to see their experience with the cup.”

The pilot program will last for 60 days, after which the city will share the results of the initiative.