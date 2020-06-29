Savannah kitchen fire displaces three people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Fire Department, fire crews responded to a kitchen fire around 1:42 a.m. Monday in the 1100 Block of E. 53rd St.

Officials say crews extinguished the fire, which appears to have begun with an unattended pot on the stove.

No one was physically injured, but three people were displaced.

Savannah Fire says most house fires are preventable. Officials ask everyone to remember to set timers while cooking. Never cook while sleepy or walk away from the kitchen while the burners are on.