Savannah kitchen fire displaces family of three

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says a kitchen fire Thursday night displaced a family of three.

Fire crews responded to the fire in the 1200 block of DeLesseps Avenue at 9:53 p.m.

At the scene, crews discovered a blaze originating from the kitchen had spread up into the attic.



photos: Savannah Fire Department

Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could spread more.

SFD says no one was injured but an adult and two children were displaced.

SFD reminds residents to never cook while drowsy, or leave the kitchen while food is cooking on the stove.