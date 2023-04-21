SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Anti-semitism incidents have been on the rise. In fact, we’ve seen the highest level of incidents since the 1970s—that’s according to Anti-Defamation League.

Locally, the Savannah Jewish Federation is taking proactive steps to make sure facilities are as safe as possible.

Anti-semitic incidents rose nearly 40% in 2022. That rise in violence against the Jewish community is what started the Savannah Jewish Federation to create its first-ever Jewish community security program.

With that, the federation, in partnership with the Secure Community Network, has hired a full-time Community Security Director, Brett Butler. He served nearly 30 years on the force as Captain of Criminal Investigations in Arlington County, Virginia.

The goal of this initiative is to build community awareness about safety in hopes of making the Savannah Jewish community less fearful of harassment or worse.

Butler will lead training sessions as well for what-to-do scenarios that could occur in their schools and synagogues and overall address the threat assessment of Jewish institutions.

“We don’t want to wait until something happens in our community. We want to be proactive,” said Butler.

He continued, “In talking with some of my Jewish friends, I was astounded at how they felt persecuted. And felt fearful about coming to worship or being out in public together. And I felt like I still needed to do something in my new community.”

Next Thursday, April 27, the Savannah Jewish Federation is hosting a security town hall where you can meet Mr. Butler and local law enforcement on how everyone can work together to make the community safe as can be.