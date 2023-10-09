SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah’s Jewish community is reacting to difficult news and images coming from Israel, telling News 3 they just can’t ignore the violence happening thousands of miles east.

“The Jewish community is scared,” said Allison Konter, president of the board of directors for the Jewish Educational Alliance.

Over 1,000 people have died in the war between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

“The Jewish community is sad,” Konter explained.

She has been watching since things started on Saturday.

“We know that we’re dealing with a terrorist organization that has one goal in mind, and that goal is scary,” said Konter. “That goal means that we need to support Israel in defending itself.”

“What I’m feeling is horror,” said Linda Sacks, president of the Jewish Foundation. “I’m feeling obviously very depressed. I’m feeling somewhat helpless because I’m not there.”

Konter and Sacks are asking that the community rally together in support of Israel – whether that means speaking out or donating money to the war effort.

“We want people to understand what’s happening and what’s going on and also not to be quiet about it, not just shrug it off and move on with their daily lives. To understand that this is terrible and we need to speak up and stand up and say this cannot continue,” said Konter.

Savannah’s Jewish Foundation is planning a rally at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 10 in the Civic Center parking lot.

They invite the community to come together in support of Israel.