Savannah Jazz Festival ‘Circle of Friends’ fundraiser returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An annual tradition sidelined by Covid-19 in 2020 is returning with an in-person gathering this Friday.

The Circle of Friends is a fundraiser that helps support the free Savannah Jazz Festival every year. Proceeds will also go toward educational scholarships and a museum exhibit set to open this Summer.

The theme for the concert is “Let’s Swing Again.” The Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band featuring Dolette McDonald will entertain the crowd.

The Circle of Friends is taking place outdoors at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday. For ticket information, click here. For the silent auction, click here.