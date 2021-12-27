Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert and Jam makes triumphant return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The annual Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert and Jam — one of the most beloved concerts of the year returned to the Hostess City — returned Saturday night.

Described as one of the happiest shows of the year, the annual event brought together an all-star formation of homegrown talent at the J.W Marriott’s Salzburg ballroom — led by world-renowned trombonist Teddy Adams.

All proceeds raised from the event go towards the Savannah Jazz scholarship programs, helping rising jazz stars further their talents.

