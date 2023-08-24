Video shows Dominic Box’s livestream of his journey to the U.S. Capitol building.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man facing federal charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection is behind bars in Jacksonville, Florida.

As first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dominic Box was expected to appear in federal court in D.C. last Friday for a revocation hearing.

Instead, he was at a hearing in Florida on separate charges.

According to Jacksonville jail records, Box was arrested on Aug. 16 for DUI, careless driving, driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked, and possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

He was also charged for refusing to submit to a blood alcohol level test, records show.

Back in December 2022, Box was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, along with other charges, by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Security camera footage, and many of his own pictures and videos, showed him illegally entering the Capitol three times. Box broadcasted live on Facebook during the riots, documenting his journey from former President Donald Trump’s rally to the Capitol building.

He was subsequently fired from his job.

Box, who has been an outspoken supporter of QAnon, appeared in an HBO documentary chronicling the Capitol attack. Still carrying the MAGA hat he wore that day, he seemed to remember the event fondly.

Box is being held in Jacksonville on a $16,509 bond. His federal hearing was continued to Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. in D.C.