Savannah is most haunted city in America, according to Yelp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From taled ghost stories to Spanish-moss covered trees, it’s no secret Savannah is a spooky city.

But a recent breakdown of reviews has found Savannah the eeriest of them all.

Yelp recently released a list of this year’s “Most Haunted Cities in America,” with the Hostess City ranked #1 with its so-called stepsister, Charleston, on the list as well.

According to Yelp, the list was determined by the percentage of reviews containing words like “haunt” and “creepy”:

Savannah, GA New Orleans, LA Fort Collins, CO Santa Cruz, CA Las Vegas, NV Austin, TX San Francisco, CA Memphis, TN Orlando, FL Los Angeles, CA Reno, NV Honolulu, HI Seattle, WA Portland, OR Chicago, IL Charleston, SC Boston, MA San Jose, CA Madison, WI Sacramento, CA

“It’s no surprise that cities like Charleston and Savannah, which were battlegrounds during the Revolutionary and Civil Wars, made the top of the list,” said Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis.

Take, for example, the historic Marshall House, where some say the ghost of a Union soldier still lurks in the lobby.

Down the road at The Pirate’s House, spooky sounds haunt the halls.

“They’ve heard demonic growling, children crying, and screams before the restaurant opens or it’s closed at night,” Darin Farr with Old Savannah Tour Company told News 3.

To learn more about some of Savannah’s haunted past, visit here.