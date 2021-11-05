Savannah is getting ready to ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah is getting ready to rock and roll tomorrow with the return of the 10th annual Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon.

Before the race kicks-off, city officials are reminding you of some safety precautions to be aware of if you plan to be downtown this weekend.

“We want people to remain COVID safe, we want people to remain safe and aware on the roadways this weekend, we want runners to be safe,” says City Manager Jay Melder.

Savannah officials are shutting down several streets along and surrounding the course to keep Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon participants safe.

Already, Bull Street is closed from Brian to Bay — and this weekend, there will be several other closures which will be marked on the Waze App.

Savannah police say to be on the lookout for ‘no parking’ signs.

“At midnight we will start towing vehicles from Bay Street then work our way around the entire course,” says Sargent Jason Pagliaro of the Savannah Police Department.

With heavy rains and potential flooding expected to hit Savannah tomorrow, police are urging drivers to be extra cautious and to prepare for delays and closures ahead of time.

“Please follow the instructions of the officers, it’s not just for your safety, there are 18,000 runners on the road, that’s a lot of people. Please let’s keep them safe,” Pagliaro said.

Despite traffic delays, Hostess City officials say they’re excited to be welcoming runners and revelers back.

“We’re excited to be hosting this event, again we’re excited that our numbers are trending in the right direction and that we can start to have more and more of the things that we really look forward to,” says Melder.

After the events cancelations last year due to COVID-19, Melder says the return of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon is a good sign for Savannah — but that it doesn’t mean COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

“This isn’t a call to let your guard down, we still want people to do the sensible thing, wear masks,” says Melder.

For a full list of road closures and affected areas you can CLICK HERE.