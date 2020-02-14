Savannah Irish Festival celebrates 28th year this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 28th Annual Savannah Irish Festival happens this weekend.
According to festival organizers, the event honors and promotes Irish culture and music in a family-friendly setting.
There will be music, food and entertainment.
The festival takes place February 15th & 16th at the Savannah Civic Center.
A kick-off opening ceremony gets everything moving at 10:00 a.m. at Savannah Civic Center.
- Saturday, February 15
- 10AM – 7PM
- Sunday, February 16
- 11AM – 5PM
General Admission
- $15 EA …. 1Day Ticket
- $25 EA …. 2Day Ticket
Military/1st Responders
- $10 EA …. 1Day Ticket
- $15 EA …. 2Day Ticket
Age 14 – 20/Senior Citizen
- $5EA …. 1Day Ticket
13 and Under
- FREE
Tickets may be purchased at the Savannah Civic Center boxoffIce. Enter the Civic Center Box Office from the East Porch facing Barnard Street and Orleans Square. Advance ticket sales may be purchased by calling (912) 651-6550.