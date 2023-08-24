SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A longtime member of the Savannah community is being honored with a road dedication.

State Representative Carl Gilliard from Savannah (D) presented E. Larry McDuffie with the honor at a ceremony yesterday.

McDuffie has been an icon in the Savannah culture since the mid-60s when he began playing piano for area churches. He went on to lead several church choirs to Grammy nominations and in feature films.

E. Larry then became an educator and was twice nominated for Chatham County Teacher of the Year. He then took on a side-hustle hosting Joy in the Morning on WSOK for which McDuffie was named Georgia Radio Broadcaster of the Year.

Going forward, he will be a part of Savannah’s commute in a different way, as the namesake of Abercorn at White Bluff Road crossroad, now known as the E Larry McDuffie Intersection.