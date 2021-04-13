Savannah Housing and Neighborhood Services annual free home repair program underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah’s Housing and Neighborhood Services has opened applications for their 28th annual free home repair program.

The program is for those who may not have the funds to make home improvements themselves, using federal funds as well as volunteer help to complete the repairs.

Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the annual program Tuesday at his press conference at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus.

“This program is great for the elderly, disabled, and those who may not be able to complete these projects on their own,” Johnson said. “Things like repairing stairs or fixing eaves. Things that would really cost somebody that may not have the money to fix it themselves,” Johnson added.

The program works on an as-needed basis. Applications must meet a specific criterium to be considered.

Martin Fretty, director of the Housing and Neighborhood Services Department, says that the city’s steady increase in cost of living has played a major role in local homes not getting the care they desperately need.

“Savannah has this huge problem related to housing affordability. Over the last 30 years housing costs have outpaced incomes by at-least two to one. Almost 21,000 households in the city can’t afford housing, and the elderly certainly fall into that category,” said Fretty.

Fretty’s calling on local volunteers to help. “The majority of volunteers come from out of town. It’s critical to build up our local base.”

To see if you fall into the criterium, you can visit the city’s website or call 912-651-6517.