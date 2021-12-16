Savannah house fire displaces 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire Thursday morning that displaced two people.

According to SFD, fire crews responded to the scene of a reported refrigerator fire at a home in the 1100 block of East 37th Street.

Crews arrived to discover heavy smoke streaming from the building.

Firefighters discovered a small refrigerator in a first-floor bedroom. SFD says the appliance apparently caught fire. The flames spread up a stairway, and into the attic.

Crews managed to put out the blaze and save the structure, SFD says.

The home did receive extensive damage. No one was injured.

Two residents were displaced.

photo: Savannah Fire Department

SFD wants to remind residents to never use extension cords with appliances, plug them directly into wall outlets.

The department says residents should not use appliances with damaged plugs or frayed cords.

Cracked, damaged and loose electrical cords should be replaced by a professional.

SFD adds residents should never place cords where they can be damaged or pinched.

They recommend only buying appliances approved by a recognized testing lab.

SFD also reminds people to never overload wall outlets.