SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue (SFR) responded to a house fire after 1:00 a.m. Friday morning at 2006 Speir Street.

SFR says the blaze left 5 people without a home. SFR says a family dog named Sammy alerted the people inside the house to the fire.

Sammy, one of the household pets, alerted the 5 people inside to the fire raging at the rear of the home. They all escaped unharmed. Another dog and two cats did not survive. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/RKnASdShaE — Savannah Fire Rescue (@savannahfire) December 6, 2019

Unfortunately, the fire killed three pets, a dog and two cats.

SFR says the fire started in the rear of the home. SFR have not announced a cause of the blaze.