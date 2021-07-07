Savannah hospitals maintain normal operations ahead of Elsa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Based on expected impacts from Elsa, Memorial Health isn’t changing its normal operations.

St. Joseph’s/Candler was hit by a ransomware attack last month, but they say most of their systems are back up and running and ready for any storm-related emergency.

Dr. Sanjay Iyer, who works in the Emergency Department at Memorial Health, says if you have an emergency, don’t hesitate to call for help.

“Please call 911 and come in safely by ambulance in the case of a medical emergency,” said Dr. Iyer.

Iyer says when a storm is severe enough, EMS response will be postponed until conditions improve and the hospital will call in more staff.

“We have not enacted hurricane teams as far as the hospital is concerned,” said Iyer. “Obviously, if that were to change, we are always ready to enact those policies and procedures.”

Over at St. Joseph’s/Candler, officials are saying the same.

They say they’ve restored internal access to all phone systems, scheduling and electronic medication prescribing since the June 17 attack.

A spokesperson gave us this statement on Friday:

Primary care and specialty practices are all online as well. Most clinical systems and financial systems are currently available internally. Lab, radiology, oncology, and emergency departments systems are also operational.



Our restoration work on the remaining systems continues, and we will provide additional updates to the community as appropriate.

As far as storm preparations go, Dr. Iyer says everyone, especially older people should be aware of their special medical needs.

“Have all your medications at home that you may need, whether they are scheduled medications or as-needed medications,” said Iyer, “because you certainly don’t want to go out in the middle of the storm to get any medications if possible.”

As always, try to stay off flooded roads and have extra food and water at home ahead of the storm.

Iyer says, usually, during the height of the storm, emergency rooms do not see as many patients with minor medical issues.