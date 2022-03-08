SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There’s a new security team at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and one of the partners has four legs. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be utilizing two canine teams over the busy spring break and St. Patrick’s Day holidays.

Jason Houk, a TSA Specialist Explosive Detection Canine Handler, did some demonstrations Tuesday with his partner, a German Shorthaired Pointer whom he affectionately calls “Wild Bill.”

The 7-year-old dog is trained to sniff out explosives or components of explosives. When a decoy walked by carrying a product that shouldn’t be at an airport, the dog quickly reacted.

“First and foremost, the dogs are here for passenger’s safety and their security,” said Houk. “The dogs are an additional layer and passengers should actually feel calmer with this extra security rather than feeling any type of anxiety.”

Houk says another canine team will be joining them at the airport for the next couple of weeks.

Mark Howell, a regional spokesman for the TSA, says while they have expensive equipment inside the security checkpoint, the dogs “give you an instantaneous real time assessment of a threat.”

“And you can move them wherever you need to, so that’s huge. We can take them even outside the airport environment,” Howell added.

He says in terms of the number of passengers, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is recovering faster than some airports.

“We’re already above 2019 levels of passenger loads on some days now,” he said.

Howell says the last time there was a St. Patrick’s Day parade (in 2019) the airport’s busiest day was 5,200 passengers. He expects this year, there may be in excess of 6,000 passengers for a few days during spring break and St. Patrick’s Day.