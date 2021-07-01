Savannah/Hilton Head International awarded millions for cargo operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Millions of dollars in grants are on the way for infrastructure improvements at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration, the airport is receiving $11.6 million through the Airport Improvement Program for cargo operations.

It’s part of a more than $845 million investment benefiting over 380 airports across the country through the Airport Improvement Program.

“We don’t want to just build our airports back to the way things were before the pandemic. We want our airports to be better than ever–accessible to all, delivering maximum benefit to their communities, and helping directly and indirectly create jobs for millions of Americans,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

This announcement comes on the heels of word from Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that a $6 million grant, also coming from the DOT, will be given to improve space for planes to park, load and refuel. Airport officials reportedly expect this area to be operational in 2024.

“This crucial federal investment will keep one of Georgia’s most frequented airports running efficiently and keep Georgia’s beautiful coast accessible to the rest of the state — and country,” Warnock stated.

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was down about 60 percent in revenue in 2020 from the previous year, officials say. In recent months, other federal funding has been announced to combat COVID-19 impacts.